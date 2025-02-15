From drama at Religare Enterprises to Indian film studios banking on franchise models, our top stories of the week

1) New player in the game

In September 2023, the Burman family, promoters of Dabur India, announced a Rs2,116 crore open offer to acquire up to a 26 percent stake in financial services company Religare Enterprises Limited (REL). This was amidst the ongoing tussle with Rashmi Saluja, the former executive chairman of the company. The new open offer was in addition to the 25.12 percent stake the family already owned. In January 2025, a new player, Digvijay ‘Danny’ Gaekwad, a real estate and hospitality entrepreneur from Florida, US, made a counter-offer to buy 55 percent stake in REL. As the drama unfolds, with Saluja's ouster at the time of writing this newsletter, here's a candid conversation with Gaekwad, who believes he has made an offer that's hard to refuse.

2) Long road to gender equity

Ameera Shah is at a vantage point of sorts, having spent close to 25 years transforming the diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare from a single-lab unit into an expansive diagnostic network across India and Africa. Presently, 25 percent of the organisation’s leadership team comprises women, which Shah intends to increase to 35 percent. Reflecting on her journey, she notes there’s still a long way to go before entrepreneurship becomes an equitable space in India. The most significant hurdle women face, Shah says, is the societal conditioning against taking risks. In an exhaustive conversation with Forbes India, Shah discusses how society conditions women against taking risks, the mental burden of unpaid domestic work on women, and the long road to gender equity in business,

3) How the playbook evolves

In the latest episode of Forbes India Tech Conversations, Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, and Khadim Batti, co-founder and CEO of Whatfix, a digital adoption platform provider, discuss their partnership, from a VC who was sceptical about the venture to his fastest term sheet; product-market fit, and $100 million in annual recurring revenue on the horizon. Watch as they discuss lessons from this experience and how the playbook has evolved for Indian SaaS companies selling enterprise software in the world’s biggest tech markets.