From Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 winners to Trump's tariff offensive, our top stories of the week

1) Forbes India CEO of the Year

Rajesh Jejurikar has invested 22 years of his career in Mahindra Group. He became executive director and CEO of the auto and farm equipment sector on April 1, 2020. One of the most challenging times to accept one of the most demanding roles in one's career. Automakers had to deal with disrupted supply chains worldwide and unprecedented chip shortages during the pandemic. But post-Covid, premiumisation set in and Mahindra's SUV models--Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N took the market by storm. Under Jejurikar's leadership, M&M also makes electric vehicles a functional reality for the masses. This is just a snapshot of what Jejurikar has achieved in recent times. In this story, discover why he was chosen as CEO of the Year at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025.

2) Forbes India Entrepreneur of the Year

Running a business is not a child's play. But Supam Maheshwari, managing director and CEO of Brainbees Solutions, has made FirstCry India's biggest omnichannel retailer of children's products. FirstCry posted Rs 6480.86 crore in operating revenue in FY24, and its losses were Rs 321.51 crore. In the third quarter of FY25 (Oct-Dec), loss reduced to Rs14.74 crore. If we let the numbers talk, FirstCry has 1136 stores and 1.8 million SKUs from 8023 brands to offer. Until December last year, the company had 10.3 million annual unique transacting customers. What does it take to build a retail behemoth like this and become Entrepreneur of the Year at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025? Here's a chronicle of Maheshwari's roller coaster ride so far.

3) Forbes India Institution Builder

The Forbes India Leadership Award for Institution Builder honours visionary leaders who have built enterprises and created ecosystems and institutions that strengthen key pillars of society. Ashish Dhawan, co-founder of one of India’s first and most successful private equity funds, ChrysCapital, switched careers to create an educational institution that is at par with global standards. His colleagues believed he was taking on a near-impossible task, possibly setting himself up for failure. However, Dhawan established Ashoka University in 2010 and has not looked back since. Achievements of Ashoka University speak for themselves, but in this story, you will find out why the FILA jury chose him for this honour.