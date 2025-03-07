To the Girl Who Didn't Wait: Sindhu Gangadharan's letter to her younger self

Ahead of International Women's Day 2025, the managing director of SAP Labs India and the chairperson of NASSCOM writes a letter to her younger self, also meant for young women leaders everywhere, sharing leadership insights and encouraging them to take up space
Dear Younger Sindhu,
If you're reading this, it means you've already made one of the best decisions of your life — choosing to be in technology. So, first things first — pat yourself on the back. Trust me, future you is grateful for that leap of faith (even if coding at 2 AM might make you question that decision sometimes).
The journey from raising your hand in class to holding your own at the table:
Remember when you stayed silent in the classroom even though you knew the answer? Break that habit. Those early moments of self-doubt will follow you into meeting rooms and later into boardrooms — but don't let them hold you back. Every time you speak up, you will not only amplify your own voice but also pave the way for others to do the same. Your voice matters; the sooner you realise it, the more impact you'll create. Speak up — in meeting rooms, on stages, and for others who need to be heard. The journey from raising your hand in class to holding your own at the table will be one of your greatest transformations.
The coffee might arrive faster than your opinion is asked for:
Now that you have chosen the world of technology, prepare to be in a room full of suits (pun unintended). You'll find yourself in meetings where you're the only woman at the table — and the coffee might arrive faster than your opinion is asked for. Like when you wanted to join the physics club, only to be told — subtly or not — that it wasn't really for girls. You knew you belonged there, even if the room didn't quite see it yet. Those moments — whether in a classroom or a conference room — are just the world's way of testing if you accept the box it tries to put you in. So, if they've ever called you too opinionated, too ambitious, too much — smile politely and keep going. You're exactly the kind of trouble this world needs. What's the worst that could happen? You rewrite the rules.
Also Read: As a country, we need to focus on healthier and stronger women: Reddy sisters of Apollo Hospitals
Your best armour won't be a louder voice or a perfect elevator pitch — it'll be knowing your domain inside out:
It's tempting to want the spotlight, chase the applause, and feel seen. But the secret to showing up with confidence — in school, at work, or anywhere — isn't in how loud your voice is. It's in how solid your knowledge is. Remember that math problem the whole class struggled with — and the feeling when you finally cracked it after everyone had moved on? Or the essay you rewrote three times because something in you knew it could be better? That's the feeling to chase — not just being right, but being thorough. The same rules apply when you're the only woman in a room someday. Your best armour won't be a louder voice or a perfect elevator pitch — it'll be knowing your domain inside out. Be the girl who asks one more question, double-checks the numbers, and reads the extra chapter not because anyone asked — but because she wants to master it. So, take your time. Do the work. Build your foundation so solid that no one — not a classmate, colleague, or even your own self-doubt — can shake it.
Bigger risks come with bigger butterflies:
Here's the thing: playing it safe has never made history. Take up space. Ask the harder question. Sign up for that competition you're not 100 percent ready for. Walk into rooms you're not invited to — and stay there until they notice you're exactly where you're meant to be. Bigger risks come with bigger butterflies — but that's how you know you're on to something. Trust those butterflies. They're just courage in disguise. So go ahead — bet on yourself!
Also Read: Importance of women in India's path to development
And now, a little spoiler — you've made a brilliant decision by finding the best life partner — someone who will turn out to be your biggest support system, cheerleader, and partner in every adventure. So, hang on to him! Also, don't forget to thank Mom-Dad— not just for everything they've done, but especially for never putting you in any bucket. They kept the horizons wide open and let you chase your dreams — whether that was studying engineering, choosing a career in tech, or moving across continents. Their quiet belief in you will become your compass when you feel lost.
With all the belief in you,
A girl who's still learning the same lesson every day
P.S. As you prepare to take on the world of technology, always remember: when you're master of your craft — you don't need to demand a seat at the table. You become the reason the table exists.