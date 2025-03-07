To the Girl Who Didn't Wait: Sindhu Gangadharan's letter to her younger self

Dear Younger Sindhu,

If you're reading this, it means you've already made one of the best decisions of your life — choosing to be in technology. So, first things first — pat yourself on the back. Trust me, future you is grateful for that leap of faith (even if coding at 2 AM might make you question that decision sometimes).

The journey from raising your hand in class to holding your own at the table:

Remember when you stayed silent in the classroom even though you knew the answer? Break that habit. Those early moments of self-doubt will follow you into meeting rooms and later into boardrooms — but don't let them hold you back. Every time you speak up, you will not only amplify your own voice but also pave the way for others to do the same. Your voice matters; the sooner you realise it, the more impact you'll create. Speak up — in meeting rooms, on stages, and for others who need to be heard. The journey from raising your hand in class to holding your own at the table will be one of your greatest transformations.

The coffee might arrive faster than your opinion is asked for: