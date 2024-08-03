From MTR's journey to Dennis Woodside's time at Freshworks as CEO: Here are our top stories of the week





1. All that glitters…is gold

Today, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, with an annual revenue of over ₹51,000 crore in FY24, is India’s largest jeweller by revenue. The jewellery behemoth operates 213 showrooms in India, and 140 across the globe. Rivals Joy Alukkas and Kalyan Jewellers lag far behind at 160 and 190 stores, highlighting the pace at which Malabar Gold has been growing in recent years. Only Tanishq has more stores—464. But have you ever wondered how the company got its name? MP Ahammed, its chairman, has an interesting anecdote to share, and a lot more on the company’s journey.





2. Not a brand, an emotion

MTR, the company that invented the ubiquitous rava idli and Chandrahara, a favourite sweetmeat of Kannadigas, is synonymous with Karnataka. For Kannadigas, MTR is an emotion, not just a brand. Therefore, Sanjay Sharma, the chief executive officer of Orkla India, the company that bought MTR, knew he had a big challenge ahead of him. After all, he was at the helm of a quintessential regional brand that prided itself in its rich cultural lineage and DNA. But good news is, MTR has managed to stay true to its core—a Kannadiga brand rooted in local culture, cuisine and revenue. Here’s how Sharma and chief marketing officer Sunay Bhasin have managed to keep it going.





3. The right combination…or not?

Three months ago, when Dennis Woodside became CEO and president of Freshworks, while founder Girish Mathrubootham assumed the role of the chairman focusing on product strategy, investors didn't immediately like the transition. Woodside is now tasked with taking the business to its first big milestone as a listed company—a billion dollars in annual revenue by 2026—and then building on that foundation. At this point, however, Wall Street analysts seem to like its prospects, on the basis of its performance on Nasdaq. So, is a Woodside-Mathrubootham combination the right one? Time will tell. Read more about it here





