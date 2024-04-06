Hit with massive data breach, boAt loses data of 7.5 million customers

Customer data for over 7.5 million boAt customers has appeared on the dark web. Personally identifiable information (PII)—like name, address, contact number, email ID, customer ID and more—is available for purchase. The threat actor has leaked around 2GB of data on the forum.
On April 5, a hacker named ShopifyGUY claimed to breach the data of audio products and smartwatch maker boAt Lifestyle. The threat actor dumped an encrypted file of data breach with access to PII data of customers, which has 75,50,000 entries.