Mumbai and Delhi among the top 50 cities for centi-millionaires

A

Asia and Global South on the path of growth

Cities with the highest number of centi-millionaires

New York City, USA: 775 The Bay Area, USA: 692 Los Angeles, USA: 504 London, UK: 388 Beijing, China: 365 Shanghai, China: 332 Singapore, Singapore: 330 Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR China): 305 Chicago, USA: 286 Paris and Ile-de-France, France: 280 Tokyo, Japan: 275 Geneva (canton), Switzerland: 262 Houston, USA: 255 Zurich (canton), Switzerland: 230 Mumbai, India: 224 Dubai, UAE: 210 Moscow, Russian Federation: 205 Sydney, Australia: 198 Toronto, Canada: 192 Seoul, South Korea: 185 Monaco, Monaco: 178 Miami, USA: 165 Shenzhen, China: 154 Frankfurt, Germany: 148 Milan and Lombardy, Italy: 140 Delhi, India: 126 Seattle, USA: 123 Dallas, USA: 120 Melbourne, Australia: 118 Greenwich and Darien, USA: 112 Boston, USA: 106 Hangzhou, China: 98 Rome and Lazio, Italy: 94 Austin, USA: 88 Tel Aviv, Israel: 86 Washington, D.C., USA: 85 Amsterdam, Netherlands: 85 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg: 82 Taipei, Taiwan (Chinese Taipei):82 Munich, Germany: 80 Vancouver, Canada: 72 Madrid, Spain: 70 Osaka, Japan: 70 Guangzhou, China: 68 Vienna, Austria: 66 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 65 Istanbul, Türkiye: 64 Stockholm, Sweden: 64 Nice, France: 63 Perth, Australia: 63

ccording to the 2023 Centi-Millionaire Report, which was released on Monday by wealth and investment migration advisory firm Henley & Partners, in collaboration with global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, there are currently 28,420 individuals in the world classified as centi-millionaires, possessing investable wealth totalling $100 million or more. This number has more than doubled in the past two decades and has seen a 12 percent increase from the previous year.As reported in last year's inaugural edition of the report, a significant portion of these centi-millionaires, commonly known as 'centis,' are predominantly situated in the United States (38 percent), with the largest emerging markets of China and India following closely.Approximately one-third of the world's centi-millionaire population is concentrated in 50 prominent cities. New York City leads the way with 775. New York’s Bay Area is home to 692 resident centi-millionaires, followed by Los Angeles with 504. Chicago also finds its place in the Top 10, ranking 9th with 286 centi-millionaires. Overall, the US is home to 12 cities within the Top 50, collectively accommodating 3,311 centi-millionaires. This constitutes approximately 11.7 percent of the global centi-millionaire population as of June 2023.In contrast, the United Kingdom has just one city—London—featuring in the Top 50. The English capital occupies the 4th position with 388 centi-millionaires, making up 1.4 percent of the worldwide centi-millionaire population. Just a year ago, there were 406 centi-millionaires in the UK's capital city, marking a 4.4 percent reduction in just 12 months.Asia is strongly represented in the top rankings, with four cities and territories securing positions in the world's Top 10 centi-millionaire hubs. Mainland China contributes two cities to the Top 10: Beijing, ranking 5th with 365 centi-millionaires, and Shanghai, at 6th place with 332. Singapore follows closely in 7th place with 330 centi-millionaires, while Hong Kong (SAR China), holding the 8th position, is home to 305 centi-millionaires.Among the Top 50 cities, Hangzhou in China, known for its ecommerce activities, is expected to experience the most significant growth in its centi-millionaire population over the next decade, with a projected increase of 95 percent, closely followed by the prominent tech hub, Shenzhen, with an 88 percent growth projection.Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a global business centre, and Delhi, India's largest commercial hub, are expected to see the third-highest growth, with an 85 percent increase each between now and 2033. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is forecasted to witness an 80 percent growth in its centi-millionaire community. Dubai, with its dynamic and diversified economy, is not far behind Mumbai, as it anticipates a 78 percent growth in its centi-millionaire population over the next decade. Australia is also poised for a significant increase, with Melbourne expecting a 67 percent growth, Sydney projecting a 60 percent increase, and Perth estimating a 57 percent rise.