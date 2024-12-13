Tech5: Apple to make AI chip with Broadcom, Harvard to release 1 million books for AI training, and more

Apple has teamed up with Broadcom to develop an AI server chip

Apple is collaborating with Broadcom to develop its first server chip for AI processing, aimed at reducing reliance on Nvidia's expensive and scarce GPUs, Reuters reports citing news first reported by The Information.

The AI chip, code-named Baltra, is expected to enter mass production by 2026 using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's advanced N3P process. This aligns Apple with other tech giants designing their own chips for AI services. Apple plans to use these chips to power AI features in its devices.

Broadcom’s stock rose 5 percent following the announcement, and the company benefits from cloud providers diversifying their supply chains. The custom chip market is forecast to grow to $45 billion by 2028, with Broadcom and Marvell emerging as key players.

AI to drive double-digit growth in chip industry in 2025

The global semiconductor industry is set for double-digit growth in 2025, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), according to market researcher IDC. AI will fuel demand for advanced chips , including 2nm technology and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), with memory segments growing by over 24 percent.

Major players like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel are expanding their advanced node capacities, including 2nm chips. The semiconductor supply chain, spanning design, manufacturing, testing, and packaging, will see significant growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific.