Tech5: Apple to make AI chip with Broadcom, Harvard to release 1 million books for AI training, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
The AI chip, code-named Baltra, is expected to enter mass production by 2026 using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's advanced N3P process. This aligns Apple with other tech giants designing their own chips for AI services. Apple plans to use these chips to power AI features in its devices.
Broadcom’s stock rose 5 percent following the announcement, and the company benefits from cloud providers diversifying their supply chains. The custom chip market is forecast to grow to $45 billion by 2028, with Broadcom and Marvell emerging as key players.
Major players like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel are expanding their advanced node capacities, including 2nm chips. The semiconductor supply chain, spanning design, manufacturing, testing, and packaging, will see significant growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific.
Packaging and testing industries in China and Taiwan are benefiting from geopolitical shifts, while AI-driven advancements are boosting demand for cutting-edge packaging technologies. Overall, IDC forecasts a 15 percent growth in the semiconductor market in 2025.
TCS, India’s biggest IT company, didn’t provide details on the value of the contract. The extended partnership will leverage TCS's automation technologies to drive cost reductions and improve operational efficiency for Telenor Denmark, which serves over 1.6 million subscribers. The telecom company’s CTO, Louise Haurum, said the collaboration will help keep its IT systems resilient and drive innovation.
TCS will continue to ensure business continuity, using its European delivery centre to enhance Telenor Denmark’s digital assets and user experiences. The partnership solidifies TCS’s position as a leading vendor in the Nordics telecom sector.
Together, the companies will develop solutions to optimise energy use, decentralise the energy transition, and improve decision-making on renewable energy investments of customers. The partnership will target industries such as transportation, commercial real estate, and manufacturing. With a focus on cloud, AI, and Industry 4.0, the collaboration aims to help enterprises boost energy efficiency by up to 40 percent.
The dataset contains books scanned as part of the Google Books project that are no longer protected by copyright. And it is around five times the size of the Books3 dataset that was used to train AI models like Meta’s Llama. It includes classics from Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, and Dante alongside obscure Czech math textbooks and Welsh pocket dictionaries, according to Wired.
In collaboration with the Boston Public Library, IDI is also scanning public-domain newspaper articles. The dataset's distribution is still being finalised. This effort is part of a broader trend of creating public-domain datasets for AI, with other initiatives like Pleias' Common Corpus and Spawning’s Source.Plus also emerging. Critics, however, argue that these datasets must be used alongside licensed data to truly change the status quo and prevent reliance on scraped copyrighted material, according to Wired.