Tech5: Modi, Biden announce plan for semiconductor fabrication plant in India





India and the US have reached an agreement to work together on setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant in India, Bloomberg reported on September 23, citing a White House readout. This announcement follows a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, on Saturday. Modi was in the US for the Quad Summit, which comprises Australia, India, Japan and the US.



It has been proposed that the plant will make infrared, gallium nitride and silicon-carbide semiconductors. Support for its establishment will come from India’s Semiconductor Mission as well as a “strategic technology partnership between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech Inc, and the US Space Force”, according to the report.



On Sunday, Modi also met Alphabet and Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Nvidia’s Co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang at a roundtable in New York, hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, NDTV reports. The roundtable saw participation from leaders of companies specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.





