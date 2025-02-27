Tech5: Nvidia keeps AI frenzy going, India tests anti-ship re-targeting missile, Assam to get private Uber rides, and more

Nvidia reports ‘amazing’ orders for Blackwell, beats expectations

Nvidia’s strong growth forecast for its fiscal first quarter, on February 26, allayed fears that the booming demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips might slow down, and the company said orders for its new Blackwell chips were “amazing”,reported.

Concerns over the sustainability of the spending on the chipmaker’s expensive hardware had increased, especially after China’s DeepSeek released its eponymous large language model and chatbot, trained on a cluster of cheaper processors, albeit from Nvidia, and overall at a much lower cost than OpenAI’s GPT.

With its new chip architecture, Blackwell, Nvidia is transitioning from selling individual chips to full AI computing systems that integrate graphic chips, processors and networking equipment, Reuters noted. Blackwell-related products generated $11 billion in revenue for Nvidia’s Q4, about half of its total data centre revenue—it’s biggest business.

For Q1, the company expects total revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $41.78 billion, according to the Reuters report, citing LSEG.

AI to generate $115 billion in India, economic impact by 2027: IDC

IDC predicts AI spending in India will grow at 2.2x the rate of overall digital technology purchases in the next three years, generating an India economic impact of over $115 billion by the end of 2027. The technology market researcher published its projections in a recent report , Worldwide Digital Business and AI Transformation 2025 Predictions—India Implications.

IDC also forecasts that by 2027, business executives will demand a minimum 70 percent success rate on their generative AI initiatives, to achieve operational efficiencies and drive new revenue growth.

“AI transformation and digital business are locked at the hip. Although digital transformation remains foundational to India's digital journey, AI is clearly leading the charge as a high-growth priority,” Neha Gupta, senior research manager, Digital Business and AI Strategies at IDC India, said in a press release about the report.