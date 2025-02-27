Tech5: Nvidia keeps AI frenzy going, India tests anti-ship re-targeting missile, Assam to get private Uber rides, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
Concerns over the sustainability of the spending on the chipmaker’s expensive hardware had increased, especially after China’s DeepSeek released its eponymous large language model and chatbot, trained on a cluster of cheaper processors, albeit from Nvidia, and overall at a much lower cost than OpenAI’s GPT.
With its new chip architecture, Blackwell, Nvidia is transitioning from selling individual chips to full AI computing systems that integrate graphic chips, processors and networking equipment, Reuters noted. Blackwell-related products generated $11 billion in revenue for Nvidia’s Q4, about half of its total data centre revenue—it’s biggest business.
For Q1, the company expects total revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $41.78 billion, according to the Reuters report, citing LSEG.
IDC also forecasts that by 2027, business executives will demand a minimum 70 percent success rate on their generative AI initiatives, to achieve operational efficiencies and drive new revenue growth.
“AI transformation and digital business are locked at the hip. Although digital transformation remains foundational to India's digital journey, AI is clearly leading the charge as a high-growth priority,” Neha Gupta, senior research manager, Digital Business and AI Strategies at IDC India, said in a press release about the report.
Bridgetown’s agents interview industry experts, process data using large language models, and deliver insights within 24 hours. The startup targets private equity, venture capital and consulting firms, claiming to offer a more complete solution than competitors like Mako AI and DiligentIQ, according to TechCrunch.
The initiative, which will start with women and army veterans as drivers, aims to address the ongoing shortage of ride-share drivers. While other states have not adopted similar rules, Assam's 2023 regulation allows private vehicles to operate with specific limitations. However, opposition from taxi unions may make expansion challenging, the Economic Times notes. The move follows global trends, where Uber has been allowed to onboard private cars in markets such as the US and UK.
Launched from an Indian Navy Sea King Helicopter, the missile demonstrated capabilities by achieving a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode. The trials showcased the missile’s Man-in-Loop feature for in-flight retargeting and proven high bandwidth two-way datalink system. Developed by various DRDO labs, the missile uses an Indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker for terminal guidance and solid propulsion.