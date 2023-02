A customer walks past empty shelves at a Sainsbury supermarket, in East London, on February 24, 2023. Some UK supermarkets have introduced limits on customer purchases of some fruit and vegetables due to "sourcing challenges" blamed on weather conditions in southern Europe and north Africa.

