Photo of the day: 7th China-South Asia Exposition

A chinese girl looks at carpets from India during the 7th China-South Asia Exposition at Kunming Dianchi Exhibition Centre in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China, on August 16, 2023. Themed on 'Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development', the five-day event - with 15 exhibition halls including a biomedicine and healthcare pavilion - has evolved into a vital platform fostering economic and trade cooperation between China, South Asia and Southeast Asian countries.

Image: Liu Ranyang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images



