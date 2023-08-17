Photo of the day: 7th China-South Asia Exposition

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Aug 17, 2023 02:21:30 PM IST
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 02:28:53 PM IST

Photo of the day: 7th China-South Asia ExpositionA chinese girl looks at carpets from India during the 7th China-South Asia Exposition at Kunming Dianchi Exhibition Centre in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China, on August 16, 2023. Themed on 'Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development', the five-day event  - with 15 exhibition halls including a biomedicine and healthcare pavilion - has evolved into a vital platform fostering economic and trade cooperation between China, South Asia and Southeast Asian countries. 
Image:  Liu Ranyang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

