Photo of the day: A new approach

Indian Navy officers stand on INS Vagir, the fifth diesel-electric attack submarine of Project 75, during its commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, on January 23, 2023. Project 75 includes the indigenous construction of six submarines based on the Scorpene class developed by the French defence major, Naval Group (formerly DCNS), and the Spanish state-owned entity Navantia. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Mumbai, in collaboration with Naval Group.

Image: Niharika Kulkarni / Reuters





