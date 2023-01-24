Photo of the day: A new approach

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Jan 24, 2023 01:23:50 PM IST
Updated: Jan 24, 2023 01:38:19 PM IST

Photo of the day: A new approachIndian Navy officers stand on INS Vagir, the fifth diesel-electric attack submarine of Project 75, during its commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, on January 23, 2023. Project 75 includes the indigenous construction of six submarines based on the Scorpene class developed by the French defence major, Naval Group (formerly DCNS), and the Spanish state-owned entity Navantia. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Mumbai, in collaboration with Naval Group.
Image: Niharika Kulkarni / Reuters

