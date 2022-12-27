Photo of the day: Aftermath of blizzard of the century

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Dec 27, 2022 01:04:42 PM IST
Updated: Dec 27, 2022 01:12:42 PM IST

Photo of the day: Aftermath of blizzard of the centuryCitizens shovel snow after heavy snowfall in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 26, 2022. Emergency services in New York are struggling to rescue stranded citizens from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century". The snow storm that has left at least 27 dead around Erie County and many of them in Buffalo, is causing US Christmas travel chaos both on the roads as well as at the airports.
Image: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

