Moonlight: Just a fad or here to stay?





It caught the nation’s attention when IT services major Wipro suddenly decided to fire 300 employees for what Chairman Rishad Premji called cheating—plain and simple.

But a few months before that, murmurs had already begun surfacing in the startup and IT ecosystem about the need for alternate gigs in employees’ free time to bring in more money, and a policy on ‘moonlighting’. [The word simply means taking up a second job or multiple other work assignments apart from one’s full-time job to make money.]



In August, Swiggy had introduced a moonlighting policy for its employees, allowing them to take up side projects to earn more money while mentioning that such work shouldn’t impact productivity or have a conflict of interest.





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

(This story appears in the 30 December, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)