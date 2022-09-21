Should IT companies make peace with moonlighting?





Berty Thomas owes his career successes to moonlighting. He was working as a business analyst at financial services company Barclays in May 2021, when India opened up Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults. People were struggling to get vaccination slots in the government’s CoWin platform. Thomas decided to use his love for programming to write a script over CoWin’s public Application Programming Interface (API) to help identify available slots for specific age groups. He decided to run the script on the server that would issue alerts as soon as slots were available at a nearest vaccination centre. His platform, under45.in, added people to relevant Telegram groups in their areas.





