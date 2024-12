Fire authorities search for the missing and recover the deceased at the site of an accident near Muan International Airport in Jeollanam-do, South Korea, on December 29, 2024, where a Jeju Air passenger plane collided during landing. The accident, which claims 176 lives, leaves 3 missing, and sees 2 rescued, is the worst domestic passenger plane crash in history.

Image: Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images