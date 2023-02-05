Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: All things precious

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 5, 2023 12:54:15 PM IST
Updated: Feb 5, 2023 01:05:56 PM IST

Photo of the day: All things preciousA gallery assistant poses with items on the dining table at Christie's auction house, which forms the part of 'An Opulent Aesthetic' collection in London, United Kingdom. It is an important private collection from an English country house that will be auctioned on February 09, 2023, at Christie's. Image: Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


