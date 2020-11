NEW DELHI, INDIA: As pollution in India reaches alarming levels, an "anti-smog gun" is used by authorities to clear the skies above New Delhi. The gun is used for dust suppression. This will help resemble rain-like conditions. shooting fine water droplets into the air to combine them with dust particles and particulate matter, which then settles them down.

Image: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images