  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Another round

Photo of the day: Another round

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 28, 2022 01:46:51 PM IST
Updated: Jun 28, 2022 02:06:28 PM IST

Photo of the day: Another roundA view of the room at the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, in Elmau, Germany. The participants of the G7 summit and the guests from the outreach countries—India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina—will focus on climate protection and the global food crisis resulting from the Ukraine war.
Image: Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How Blockchain is disrupting social communication
From Vijaywada to Silicon Valley, meet crypto's X factor beating the global market meltdown