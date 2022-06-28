Photo of the day: Another round

A view of the room at the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, in Elmau, Germany. The participants of the G7 summit and the guests from the outreach countries—India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina—will focus on climate protection and the global food crisis resulting from the Ukraine war.

Image: Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images



