A boy near a water fountain at Central Park, on July 1, 2021 in New Delhi, India. A day after the 'severe heat wave' gripped the city with mercury rising to 43.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the normal and the highest this year, the IMD said the minimum temperature registered on Thursday morning at 31.7 degrees was also four notches above normal. 



Image: Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images