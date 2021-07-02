Thoughts on real estate

Image: Stock Montage / Getty Images



(This story appears in the 02 July, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

I would give a thousand furlongs of sea for an acre of barren ground.Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.Landlords grow rich in their sleep without working, risking or economising.In my experience, in the real estate business, past success stories are generally not applicable to new situations. We must continually reinvent ourselves, responding to changing times with innovative new business models.But land is land, and it’s safer than the stocks and bonds of Wall Street swindlers.What we call real estate—the solid ground to build a house on—is the broad foundation on which nearly all the guilt of this world rests.Real estate is the key cost of physical retailers. That’s why there’s the old saw: Location, location, location.Buy on the fringe and wait. Buy land near a growing city!Buy real estate when other people want to sell. Hold what you buy!The problem with real estate is that it’s local. You have to understand thelocal market.Ninety percent of all millionaires become so through owning real estate.Perhaps the secret to making a billion dollars in real estate is that there is no secret.Find out where people are going and buy landbefore they get there.