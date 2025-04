Shipping containers are seen at Union Pacific's Los Angeles Trailer and Container Intermodal Facility (LATC) in downtown Los Angeles, California, on April 1, 2025. US trading partners scrambled on April 1 to prepare for the latest draft of Donald Trump tariffs after the US president left unclear who would be targeted but promised to be "very kind" in addressing what he says are unfair trade imbalances.

Image: Frederic J. Brown / AFP