We set bold targets: Mahindra Group's Anish Shah

Anish Shah, 55, is the first in three generations to take over a group with interests ranging from automobiles to information technology and financial services to real estate. While he has managed to revive the auto business and seen market cap surge, one of his tasks has been to navigate his relationship with the promoters. Excerpts from an interview:

Q. As the first non-family person in this role at the Mahindra Group, how did you prepare for this rather sprawling responsibility? How did you approach this set of unique demands and challenges?

I would say there was adequate preparation time, as I will go back to five years prior to my taking over in 2020. At that time, there was no discussion of this role and I came in as group strategy head. What that role did was give me a very good insight into the group and its businesses, and since I would work with multiple businesses, there was a clear sense of what was working and what was not. And also a good understanding of the culture of the group and the people and a strong set of relationships.

The immediate thought process was to identify what strengths we have. It is easy sometimes to forget the strengths in a time of challenge and how do we get back to harnessing those strengths—the entrepreneurial spirit, the discipline we have had on capital allocation and the ability to execute. And how do we remind everyone in the group that we have those strengths.

The second part was to be very clear on ensuring that the culture of the group is going to stay—especially as the first non-family member takes over, the question on everyone’s mind would be does this mean we are changing who we are. I loved the culture of the group be the values, the respect for everyone and the meritocracy.

Third was taking quick action and ensuring that the entire organisation was aligned in terms of where it is going. Exiting businesses created a momentum and the stock price tripled. Q. In terms of the management philosophy, were there some thrust areas that you pursued soon after you took over? There were two areas I would highlight. The basic message we gave people was do less, but whatever we do, do it very well. We outlined the behaviours we wanted everyone to exhibit, which is being agile, bold, and collaborative on a foundation of values. As a large company, people lose their agility and boldness. We set bold targets—18 percent return on equity was a very bold target and the highest it had been in the recent past was 13 percent. Collaboration was essential for synergies in the group to come together. Q. You came in at a time when the Tata-Cyrus Mistry issue had happened as well as the Murthy-Sikka issue at Infosys. How did you approach this equation between Anand Mahindra and you? All the credit for this goes to Anand. It is very difficult for anyone to step back and hand over the responsibilities, which is what we have seen in the examples you mentioned. In this case, in letter and spirit, he said that decisions are to be made by the management team going forward and that he would operate as a non-executive chairman. His message was very clear: That there are no holy cows... you can change whatever you want.