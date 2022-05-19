A man carrying his bicycle crosses a damaged road due to flooding after heavy rains in Nagaon, Assam, on May 19, 2022. At least 10 people, including a four-year-old child, have died in floods and landslides this week after unusually heavy rains pummelled several parts of India, as forecasters warned on May 18 of more deluges.

Image: Biju BORO / AFP