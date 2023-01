New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford leave after she announces her resignation at the War Memorial Centre on January 19, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand.

Image: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.