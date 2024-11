German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) places a flower at the Wall Memorial, watched by Berlin mayor Kai Wegner, during the central commemoration ceremony for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2024, at the Berlin Wall Memorial at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin. On Saturday, Germany celebrated 35 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, which ushered in the end of communism and national reunification.

Image: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP