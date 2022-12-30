Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 2022 W-Power list
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Bidding adieu to the legend

Photo of the day: Bidding adieu to the legend

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 30, 2022 11:57:21 AM IST
Updated: Dec 30, 2022 12:14:33 PM IST

Photo of the day: Bidding adieu to the legendPeople stand in front of a building where an image of football icon Pele is displayed on a building as a tribute after his passing on December 29, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazilian football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, died on December 29, 2022, aged 82, after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup champion with Brazil is considered one of the greatest football legends of all time.
Image: Mauro Horita/Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
10th Global Safety Summit concluded on 23 Dec 2022; nominations open for International Safety award 2023, London