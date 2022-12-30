Photo of the day: Bidding adieu to the legend

People stand in front of a building where an image of football icon Pele is displayed on a building as a tribute after his passing on December 29, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazilian football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, died on December 29, 2022, aged 82, after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup champion with Brazil is considered one of the greatest football legends of all time.

Image: Mauro Horita/Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.