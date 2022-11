The 'Blood Moon' rises after a lunar eclipse near a residential building in Mumbai on November 8, 2022. This was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025 and the next such eclipse visible from India will take place on September 7, 2025.

Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP





