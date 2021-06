Defying an 11 pm coronavirus curfew, participants take part in an illegal rave party in a field in Redon, north-western France, on June 19, 2021. Five police officers were injured overnight in western France as they broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave. France's curfew, among the strictest and longest in Europe, has prompted growing frustrations among young people

Image: LOIC VENANCE / AFP