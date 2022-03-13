Ornaments adorn transgenders' feet at the Radharani Temple of Nandgaon during the celebrations marking Holi festival. Marking the beginning of spring, the festival celebrates the divine love of Radha and Krishna and represents the victory of good over evil.

Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

