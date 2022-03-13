  1. Home
Photo of the day: Celebrating holi

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 13, 2022 02:46:47 PM IST
Updated: Mar 13, 2022 03:47:29 PM IST

Ornaments adorn transgenders' feet at the Radharani Temple of Nandgaon during the celebrations marking Holi festival. Marking the beginning of spring, the festival celebrates the divine love of Radha and Krishna and represents the victory of good over evil.
Image:  Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

