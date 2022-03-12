Residents line up to get tested for Covid-19 outside a gym in Changchun in Northeast China's Jilin province on March 11, 2022. China locked down Changchun, a city of nine million residents amid a new spike in Covid-19 cases, China's biggest Covid surge in two years.

Image: Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images

