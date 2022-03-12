  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Lockdown once again

Photo of the day: Lockdown once again

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 12, 2022 12:34:27 PM IST

Residents line up to get tested for Covid-19 outside a gym in Changchun in Northeast China's Jilin province on March 11, 2022. China locked down Changchun, a city of nine million residents amid a new spike in Covid-19 cases, China's biggest Covid surge in two years.
Image: Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Volvo S90 is good in theory but is it really good to drive? ' Volvo S90 Review ' Momentum