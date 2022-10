Children light sparklers during the Diwali festival in Nagaon District of Assam, India on October 24, 2022. Celebrations were low-key in the state as rains lashed many parts of Assam upon the impact of Cyclone Sitrang since Monday morning.

Image: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images





