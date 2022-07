Young devotees dressed in tricolour take a selfie after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on July 10, 2022, in Kolkata, India. On this occasion, family elders gift money to the young and offer food to those who are less fortunate.

Image: Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.