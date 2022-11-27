Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Classic Messi

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 27, 2022 12:32:24 PM IST
Updated: Nov 27, 2022 12:55:32 PM IST

Photo of the day: Classic MessiLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his teammates Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez after scoring a stunning first goal in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Messi then came up with a crucial assist to set up Enzo Fernandez for Argentina’s second goal in the 87th minute, helping win the match.

Image: Pedro Nunes / Reuters

