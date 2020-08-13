Photo of the Day: Covid-19 doctor, with comorbidities, takes top post

Kumar Gaurav, 42, a medical professor and consultant psychiatrist who has been named the top official at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital during the coronavirus disease outbreak, puts on his personal protective equipment (PPE) as his wife Mili Jaswal, a psychologist, looks on, at their home in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. Now, with some doctors struck down by the coronavirus and others refusing to work, Gaurav has been named the top official at the hospital, despite being one of its most junior consultants – and suffering from diabetes and hypertension, two risk factors for severe COVID-19. But Gaurav says he felt compelled to volunteer for the job. "A lot of my colleagues refused," he says. "I had to take up the responsibility."

Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui