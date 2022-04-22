  1. Home
Photo of the day: Earth Day 2022

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 22, 2022 01:00:26 PM IST
Updated: Apr 22, 2022 01:31:05 PM IST

India's climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (R) carries a container with a block of ice from the Khardung La glacier to be presented to the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of the Earth Day at Tsuglakhang in McLeod Ganj on April 22, 2022.
Image: AFP



