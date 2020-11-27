Photo of the Day: Farmers clash with police, water cannons fired

NOVEMBER 26: Members of various farmers organizations clash with police personnel while marching through Shambu Border during the Delhi Chalo protest against the new farm laws on November 26, 2020 in Patiala, India. Thousands of farmers clashed with cops and physically pushed vehicles as they were stopped by Haryana on their way from Punjab towards the capital in tractors and on foot for their two-day Delhi Chalo protest march against new farm laws that they fear will reduce their earnings and give more power to large retailers.

Image: Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images