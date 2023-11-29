To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Finally rescued

Photo of the day: Finally rescued

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 29, 2023 02:14:25 PM IST
Updated: Nov 29, 2023 02:19:14 PM IST

Photo of the day: Finally rescuedThis handout picture released by Uttarakhand's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and taken on November 28, 2023, shows a construction worker interacting with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami (R) following his rescue from inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel during a rescue operation for trapped workers after a section of the tunnel collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. Indian rescuers on November 28 began bringing out the first of the 41 men trapped for 17 days behind tonnes of earth inside a Himalayan road tunnel after a marathon engineering operation to free them.
Image: Department of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) Uttarakhand / AFP

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Flight100, Virgin Atlantic's green trip, spotlights aviation's carbon emissions problem