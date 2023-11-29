Photo of the day: Finally rescued

This handout picture released by Uttarakhand's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and taken on November 28, 2023, shows a construction worker interacting with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami (R) following his rescue from inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel during a rescue operation for trapped workers after a section of the tunnel collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. Indian rescuers on November 28 began bringing out the first of the 41 men trapped for 17 days behind tonnes of earth inside a Himalayan road tunnel after a marathon engineering operation to free them.

Image: Department of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) Uttarakhand / AFP

