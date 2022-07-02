Photo of the day: For a sustainable future

An exhibitor shows spoons made from leaf sheaths naturally shed by arecanut (palm) trees during the Plastic Vikalp mela ('alternative to plastic' fair) in New Delhi on July 1, 2022. India imposed a ban on many single-use plastics on Friday in a bid to tackle plastic choking rivers and poisoning wildlife, but experts say it faces severe headwinds from unprepared manufacturers and consumers unwilling to pay more.

Image: Prakash Singh / AFP