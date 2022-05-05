  1. Home
  Photo of the day: For the black diamond

Photo of the day: For the black diamond

By Forbes India
Published: May 5, 2022 04:18:38 PM IST
Updated: May 5, 2022 04:31:45 PM IST

Workers weigh a sack of coal at a coal wholesale market in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Production of coal, the fossil fuel that accounts for more than 70 percent of India's electricity generation, has failed to keep pace with unprecedented energy demand from the heatwave and the country's post-pandemic industrial revival.
Image: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

