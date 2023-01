A protester holds a placard which reads "raise wages, not the retirement age" as he stands on the statue at the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plan in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France on January 19, 2023.

Image: Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters



