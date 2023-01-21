Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India Showstoppers 2022-23
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the Day: Heaven's gate

Photo of the Day: Heaven's gate

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 21, 2023 11:33:00 AM IST

Photo of the Day: Heaven's gate

People pose during a photocall for Marco Brambilla’s new work "Heaven’s Gate" on the 16K screens of the Outernet London display on January 20, 2023, in London, England. Soho's new media and culture location, Outernet London, is one of the most advanced in the world using the latest immersive technology and is part of the ongoing regeneration of Soho. The multi-screen facility covers an area of 23,000 square feet and allows for 360-degree presentations and displays across four storeys.

Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Volvo XC40 review — True to Volvo reputation, XC40 is safe, comfortable, and wary of adventure