Photo of the day: Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Jacob Woods, a meteorology student at the Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. By early afternoon his team observed gusts in excess of fifty miles per hour. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane.

Image: Sean Rayford/Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.