Photo of the day: India vs Australia: Celebrations before the win

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) pose for a picture with India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Australia's captain Steven Smith (2L) next to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel (L) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023, before the start of the fourth and final Test cricket match between India and Australia.

Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP



