Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: India vs Australia: Celebrations before the win

Photo of the day: India vs Australia: Celebrations before the win

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 9, 2023 04:42:43 PM IST
Updated: Mar 9, 2023 04:53:13 PM IST

Photo of the day: India vs Australia: Celebrations before the winIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) pose for a picture with India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Australia's captain Steven Smith (2L) next to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel (L) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023, before the start of the fourth and final Test cricket match between India and Australia.
Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Where is 10-minute grocery delivery headed?