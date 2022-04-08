Ukrainian police inspect the remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" inscribed in Russian next to the main building of a train station that was being used for civilian evacuations in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on April 8, 2022. The station was hit by a rocket attack, killing at least 35 people.

Image: Fadel Senna / AFP

