By Forbes India
Published: Apr 8, 2022 06:28:10 PM IST
Updated: Apr 8, 2022 06:39:19 PM IST

Ukrainian police inspect the remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" inscribed in Russian next to the main building of a train station that was being used for civilian evacuations in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on April 8, 2022. The station was hit by a rocket attack, killing at least 35 people.
Image: Fadel Senna / AFP



