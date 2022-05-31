UPSC Civil Services exam topper Shruti Sharma with her mother Rachna (right) and Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar (left) at their East Of Kailash residence, New Delhi, May 30, 2022. Shruti prepared for the exams at the free Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia. Women aced the top three ranks in the exams, with 177 women among the 685 successful candidates recommended to various services.

Image: Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images





