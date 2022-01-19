Five month old Oscar, a Humboldt penguin, enjoys himself inside his special temperature regulated enclosure at the Byculla Zoo on January 18, 2022 in Mumbai, India. Born in November, this is Oscar's first time in the media spotlight . Zoo authorities have claimed that revenues have increased dramatically after the arrival of the penguins​.

Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

