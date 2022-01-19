  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Just chilling

Photo Of The Day: Just chilling

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 19, 2022 04:10:28 PM IST
Updated: Jan 19, 2022 04:23:16 PM IST

Five month old Oscar, a Humboldt penguin, enjoys himself inside his special temperature regulated enclosure at the Byculla Zoo on January 18, 2022 in Mumbai, India. Born in November, this is Oscar's first time in the media spotlight . Zoo authorities have claimed that revenues have increased dramatically after the arrival of the penguins​.
Image:  Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
India's optimistic economic recovery yet to reflect in labour market
Can anyone satisfy Amazon's craving for electric vans?