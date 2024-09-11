Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the Day: Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 11, 2024 01:28:53 PM IST
Updated: Sep 11, 2024 01:29:52 PM IST

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks as Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacts during the presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. ABC News hosted the first presidential debate between Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 general election.

Image: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

