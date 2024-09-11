AI is powerful but is it fair? This new approach levels the playing field

In the rush to adopt AI, many organizations are overlooking a critical issue: fairness. Ensuring AI systems make decisions that don't unfairly disadvantage individuals or groups is crucial
Generative AI is transforming businesses, offering unprecedented efficiency and productivity gains. This technology automates repetitive tasks, streamlines processes, and analyzes vast amounts of data faster than ever before. As a result, businesses are seeing dramatic improvements, boosts in operations and bottom lines.
