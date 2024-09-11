Far from tourist crowds, this Spanish region is looking to lure remote workers

A

t a time when some Spanish regions are feeling the pressure of overtourism, Extremadura is bucking the trend, and even intends to attract new visitors by promising them a check for up to €15,000. Digital nomads are specifically being targeted, with the ambition of making them permanent residents.This summer, Spain was named Europe's must-see destination by travel magazine Travel+Leisure. And the country is certainly a hotspot for tourists, as visitors flock to its many coastal destinations, picturesque islands and buzzing cities.But not all Spanish regions seem to enjoy the same popularity with overseas visitors. Such is the case of Extremadura, the region wedged between Portugal, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León, which is now reaching out to a particular profile of visitor to swell its ranks. The region is well worth a visit, if only to discover the city of Trujillo and take a trip to Mérida's Roman theater. Now, Extremadura is reaching out to remote workers to boost its demographics, and thus stimulate its economic growth.The Spanish region is aiming to attract the famous digital nomads by offering them up to €15,000. Of course, there are certain conditions, starting with the requirement to settle in the area for at least two years. Indeed, the Spanish authorities hope that candidates will settle in and never want to leave.A total budget of €2 million has been earmarked for this initiative, with grants of up to €10,000 for young people under 30 and women, and up to €8,000 for men and over-30s. If candidates extend their contract for a further year, they can expect to get a further €5,000 and €4,000 respectively.Note that this campaign only concerns European citizens or travelers who have obtained a specific digital nomad visa.